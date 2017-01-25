Impactante cambio: novia pierde la mitad de su peso para su boda

La protagonista de la última transformación física y baja de peso que sorprende a internet es Jennifer Ginley, una joven que logró bajar más de 60 kilos para lucir estupenda en su boda.



En su momento más complicado la mujer llegó a pesar más de 120 kilos y tenía que usar extensores de cinturón de seguridad, no cabía en los asientos en parques de diversiones e incluso se negaba a darle el sí a su novio Luke, por miedo a hacer el ridículo con las fotos de la boda.



Pero luego de ver unas vergonzosas imágenes de sus vacaciones, decidió dar el paso y cambiar su modo de vida, para lucir maravillosa en su matrimonio.



“Cuando me encontré comprando ropa de talla 26 para las vacaciones, supe que algo tenía que cambiar. Tuve que pedir un extensor de cinturón de seguridad en el avión, no pude disfrutar todo y sólo podía montar en los juegos con asientos ajustados para gente más grande y quedé horrorizada cuando vi las fotos”, recordó Jennifer en entrevista con el medio británico Mirror.



“Una foto mía con la Sirenita – mi personaje favorito de Disney – en realidad me impactó. Me veía tan mal y poco saludable que lloré, preguntándome cómo y por qué me había hecho eso, vi una nueva luz“, agregó la muchacha.



Después de eso y en compañía de su madre y su hermana se unió al popular plan Slimming World, y se transformó en la mujer que más peso perdió durante 2016. Dejó la comida chatarra y la cambió por comida fresca y nutritiva y aprendió a cocinar. Pronto su vida había cambiado para siempre.



Mirá las imágenes:



