Impactante cambio: novia pierde la mitad de su peso para su boda

La protagonista de la última transformación física y baja de peso que sorprende a internet es Jennifer Ginley, una joven que logró bajar más de 60 kilos para lucir estupenda en su boda.
En su momento más complicado la mujer llegó a pesar más de 120 kilos y tenía que usar extensores de cinturón de seguridad, no cabía en los asientos en parques de diversiones e incluso se negaba a darle el sí a su novio Luke, por miedo a hacer el ridículo con las fotos de la boda.
Pero luego de ver unas vergonzosas imágenes de sus vacaciones, decidió dar el paso y cambiar su modo de vida, para lucir maravillosa en su matrimonio.
“Cuando me encontré comprando ropa de talla 26 para las vacaciones, supe que algo tenía que cambiar. Tuve que pedir un extensor de cinturón de seguridad en el avión, no pude disfrutar todo y sólo podía montar en los juegos con asientos ajustados para gente más grande y quedé horrorizada cuando vi las fotos”, recordó Jennifer en entrevista con el medio británico Mirror.
“Una foto mía con la Sirenita – mi personaje favorito de Disney – en realidad me impactó. Me veía tan mal y poco saludable que lloré, preguntándome cómo y por qué me había hecho eso, vi una nueva luz“, agregó la muchacha.
Después de eso y en compañía de su madre y su hermana se unió al popular plan Slimming World, y se transformó en la mujer que más peso perdió durante 2016. Dejó la comida chatarra y la cambió por comida fresca y nutritiva y aprendió a cocinar. Pronto su vida había cambiado para siempre.
Mirá las imágenes:
#mondaymotivation Well done to anyone beginning their weight loss journey now, it will be the most worthwhile and incredible thing you'll ever do. After that picture on the left was taken in January 2015 it took me four more months of comfort eating and trying to 'diet' before walking through the doors of my @slimmingworld class. If you scroll down my page I've wrote about different parts of my journey under each transformation picture. đ My journey in a nutshell - I'm 5 foot 5 ", without exercise I lost 9 stone 1.5 lb in one year, I went on to lose a little more in the following couple of months and my overall loss is currently 9 stone 11 lb. I went from a size 24/26 to and 8/10 in one year purely with food optimising đŤ I want to give you all a little warning that I wish I'd of had - do NOT compare yourself to anyone. Especially if you are following SW instagrams for guidance and inspiration, even more so if you're new to SW. Do NOT compare your food intake to target members who have changed their relationship with food, and are smaller so have different nutritional needs! I posted EVERY single thing I ate from joining for 18 months (May 15 - Nov 16). If you scroll back you'll see that after weigh in I'd have a high syn treat for the first couple of months and I ate lots more food. Your needs change and your intake adapts. When you start don't look at extra easy SP, don't reduce your intake when you remain hungry, if you want a huge bowl of pasta, a huge jacket potato or 15 syns a day have them!! Don't worry that others aren't eating the same way. TRUST the plan and adapt it to your own needs. Food optimising is bloody brilliant, the free food, unlimited concept is revolutionary for us food lovers. Just do as it asks and fill yourself up of speed free foods first. With a big bowl or pasta have lots of veggies/salad; same with any other meal. @slimmingworld turned me (a notorious weight loss failure) into a person who trusted themselves with food and it gave me a new healthy relationship with food. Take it one day at a time and remember WILLPOWER IS LIKE A MUSCLE, THE MORE YOU USE IT THE STRONGER IT GETS đŤđŞ I know you can do it!! đâ¤
#transformationtuesday On the left is me one month into my final SW journey (June 2015), I had already lost 1 stone there! I had a full week off plan, gained 5.5 lb, got straight back on plan when I got home and lost 5.5 lb the following week! đ Right is me NYE just gone, wearing my size 6 top from @riverisland and a size 8 skirt. It was the first year since I was 13/14 years old that I weren't going into the new year with the dreaded 'lose weight' task hanging over me! đ In all honestly I sometimes wondered if this would ever be my life, if I'd ever be capable to get slim and stay slim. I owe my whole life to @slimmingworld as it truly made me trust myself with food, it allowed me to conquer my food issues. Do not for a second think any of the target members had a straightforward run, that we had bucket loads of speed free food and amazing losses each week. I'd lost 1 stone in 4 weeks at that point in my before picture, I had never lost that much before, yet I still plated up 2/3 plates of beige food and 2 plates of desserts that week on holiday. Your food addiction, issues, whatever you want to call them don't disappear overnight. You have to be consistent and calm. I say calm as one week you may not get the weight loss you deserve and you might want to turn to your old friend, mega syn food for comfort, don't, I guarantee you, you will feel worse. You know what I literally used to say out loud to myself when faced with temptation?! For example - *sees pizza* 'oh my god, look at that, I love pizza but you know what I love more?! Losing weight'. I'd think of stepping on the scales and pizza became less attractive. It worked a treat, I had to remind my dramatic food loving self that it is only food! Pizza isn't going anywhere, I'll eat it again in the future but I had to learn every single time I seen or felt like pizza I couldn't have it. Developing a new mentality and strength is hard, it takes time but you are seriously doing the best thing ever. I was a notorious failure; normality, happiness, health and ultimately your weight loss dreams are possible with @slimmingworld đ Remember willpower is like a muscle, the more you use it, the stronger it gets đŚ