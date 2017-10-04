Atlético goleó a Sarmiento y está en cuartos

Los goles
#CopaArgentinaEnTyC ¡GOL DE ATLÉTICO TUCUMÁN! A los 34 minutos del primer tiempo, Hernán Hechalar marca el 1-0 ante Sarmiento. pic.twitter.com/MNcqixhua3— TyC Sports (@TyCSports) 5 de octubre de 2017
#CopaArgentinaEnTyC ¡GOL DE ATLÉTICO TUCUMÁN! A los 36 minutos del primer tiempo, Blanco marca el 2-0 ante Sarmiento. pic.twitter.com/eoc3ZmtBKi— TyC Sports (@TyCSports) 5 de octubre de 2017
#CopaArgentinaEnTyC ¡GOL DE ATLÉTICO TUCUMÁN! A los 4 minutos del segundo tiempo, Barbona marca el 3-0 ante Sarmiento. pic.twitter.com/rakZ9qL4Ug— TyC Sports (@TyCSports) 5 de octubre de 2017
#CopaArgentinaEnTyC ¡GOL DE ATLÉTICO TUCUMÁN! A los 42 minutos del segundo tiempo, Alejandro Melo marca el 4-0 ante Sarmiento. pic.twitter.com/PEg3oyjoZd— TyC Sports (@TyCSports) 5 de octubre de 2017