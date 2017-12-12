El drástico cambio de una pareja: entre ambos pesaban casi 350 kg

Lexi Reed, de 26 años, pesaba 219 kilos y su esposo Danny, de 28, 127. Los dos decidieron perder peso juntos para vivir una vida más saludable. El cambio físico que experimentaron ambos es impresionante.



La pareja contrajo matrimonio en 2015 y consumía casi 8 mil calorías al día. Sus cenas se basaban en comida frita o delivery de restaurantes chinos. No obstante, lograron perder la mitad de su peso en los últimos 12 meses.Ahora planean continuar con su dieta, siempre con el propósito de mejorar su calidad de vida.



En su cuenta de Instagram, que tiene más de 450 mil seguidores, Reed compartió una imagen en la que se ve el antes y después de haber arrancado con su dieta y entrenamiento. “Queremos ser padres en el futuro y tener una larga vida juntos”, contó la joven.



Cada año mueren unas 2,8 millones de personas a causa de la obesidad o el sobrepeso. Según la Organización Mundial de la Salud (OMS), más de 600 millones de adultos son obesos, lo que equivale al 13% de la población total. Incorporar buenos hábitos para tratar la obesidad y el sobrepeso, así como también para prevenirlo, es clave para la salud de las personas que lo sufren. Lexi y Danny son todo un ejemplo de superación y dedicación.



Su historia se hizo viral a principios del 2017 y casi un año después siguen enamorados y muy motivados para mantenerse en forma. “No planeábamos las comidas, ni cirugías, ni un personal trainer, lo que teníamos simplemente era uno al otro y la motivación para trabajar todos los días”, aseguró ella al Daily Mail.



Lexi, que trabaja de recepcionista, confesó: "Siempre me aterraba romper los muebles cuando salía a comer afuera, la gente nos miraba fijamente y no es una sorpresa real ya que pesábamos mucho”. Asimismo, cuestionó los hábitos que solían tener: “Nunca comíamos vegetales y nunca tratamos de estar sanos, todo lo que comíamos era frito o de un restaurante de comida rápida”.

“Perdimos peso pero cada día estamos más cerca uno del otro. Kilo por kilo, paso a paso, día a día, hemos transformado nuestras vidas y transformado nuestros cuerpos para ser las personas que siempre quisimos ser”, manifestó ella, quien agradece cómo la valora su marido: “Este hombre ha estado a mi lado durante 10 años y no me ha tratado de manera distinta por como me veo”, escribió en Instagram.