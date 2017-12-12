El drástico cambio de una pareja: entre ambos pesaban casi 350 kg

Lexi Reed, de 26 años, pesaba 219 kilos y su esposo Danny, de 28, 127. Los dos decidieron perder peso juntos para vivir una vida más saludable. El cambio físico que experimentaron ambos es impresionante.
La pareja contrajo matrimonio en 2015 y consumía casi 8 mil calorías al día. Sus cenas se basaban en comida frita o delivery de restaurantes chinos. No obstante, lograron perder la mitad de su peso en los últimos 12 meses.Ahora planean continuar con su dieta, siempre con el propósito de mejorar su calidad de vida.
En su cuenta de Instagram, que tiene más de 450 mil seguidores, Reed compartió una imagen en la que se ve el antes y después de haber arrancado con su dieta y entrenamiento. “Queremos ser padres en el futuro y tener una larga vida juntos”, contó la joven.
Cada año mueren unas 2,8 millones de personas a causa de la obesidad o el sobrepeso. Según la Organización Mundial de la Salud (OMS), más de 600 millones de adultos son obesos, lo que equivale al 13% de la población total. Incorporar buenos hábitos para tratar la obesidad y el sobrepeso, así como también para prevenirlo, es clave para la salud de las personas que lo sufren. Lexi y Danny son todo un ejemplo de superación y dedicación.
Su historia se hizo viral a principios del 2017 y casi un año después siguen enamorados y muy motivados para mantenerse en forma. “No planeábamos las comidas, ni cirugías, ni un personal trainer, lo que teníamos simplemente era uno al otro y la motivación para trabajar todos los días”, aseguró ella al Daily Mail.
Lexi, que trabaja de recepcionista, confesó: "Siempre me aterraba romper los muebles cuando salía a comer afuera, la gente nos miraba fijamente y no es una sorpresa real ya que pesábamos mucho”. Asimismo, cuestionó los hábitos que solían tener: “Nunca comíamos vegetales y nunca tratamos de estar sanos, todo lo que comíamos era frito o de un restaurante de comida rápida”.
#transformationtuesday -392đ since @dannyreed5 & I set a New Years Resolution together 1/1/16. We didnt have a meal plan, surgery, personal trainer, but what we did have was each other & the motivation within to work hard every single day. We wanted to be parents in the future and live a longer life together. We had no idea that in just over a year 6 months we would be a completely different couple. We may have lost the weight but we have grown closer together. Pound by pound, step by step, day by day - we have transformed our lives and molded our bodies into the people we've always wanted to be. This man has been by my side for the last 10 years and treated me no different at 485lbs than he does at 182lbs. We all deserve to live a life we are in love with and have people around that make it worth living. We hope others will hear our story & decide not to give up!
#swolematesunday -394đlbs since 1/1/16! This man has stuck by my side through thick & thin. @discoveringdanny has loved me no matter my size and never asked me to change. He treats me the same way at 179lbs that he treated me at 485lbs. When we got married we made vows to low eachother for better for worse through sickness and in health until death do us part. â¤ We meant those words and we are so happy for this new life we are living. Don't wait until the New Year to change like we did - start today!
#motivationmonday -392lbs đ with diet/exercise since 1/1/16. It's the small things like fitting into a booth with my husband @discoveringdanny without my stomach sitting on the table, not fitting, or requesting a table to avoid the embarassment. It's the small things like not feeling like a prisoner in my own body or like i'm just existing in my own life. The small things are the things that make me never want to go back to a 485lb life. Never forget how far you've come and enjoy all the non scale victories along the way. We may have lost 392lbs but we received a new healthy life. Don't wait until the New Year to change your life - start today!
“Perdimos peso pero cada día estamos más cerca uno del otro. Kilo por kilo, paso a paso, día a día, hemos transformado nuestras vidas y transformado nuestros cuerpos para ser las personas que siempre quisimos ser”, manifestó ella, quien agradece cómo la valora su marido: “Este hombre ha estado a mi lado durante 10 años y no me ha tratado de manera distinta por como me veo”, escribió en Instagram.
From weighing 765lbs combined to fitting into @discoveringdanny arms. Together we have lost 392lbs but grown closer physically and mentally on a whole new level through our journeys. There are some things that in our 10 years together were never possible & the new feeling of him being able to wrap me up in his arms for the first time in my life will never get old. â¤