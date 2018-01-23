¡Estos son los nominados a los premios Oscar 2018!

La Academia del Cine anunció a los ternados al premio más importante de la industria cinematográfica. "The shape of water" es la favorita, con 13 nominaciones. ¡Mirá la lista completa!

Esta mañana, desde el Samuel Goldwyn Theater y con la conducción de Andy Serkis y Tiffany Haddish, se anunciaron los nominados a los premios Oscar 2018 de la Academia de Artes y Ciencias Cinematográficas de Hollywood. Los galardones más rutilantes de la industria del cine se entregarán el domingo 4 de marzo, nuevamente con la conducción de Jimmy Kimmel, y ya hay una favorita.

La película de Guillermo Del Toro, "La forma del agua", recibió un total de 13 nominaciones, entre ellas mejor director y mejor película. En nuestro país se estrenará en los próximos meses, lo cual nos hará esperar para dar nuestra opinión al respecto. No obstante, los críticos del cine ya apuntan que esta peli pueda quedarse con la estatuilla más ansiada del séptimo arte. ¿Pasará lo mismo que con "LaLaLand"?

Te dejamos la lista completa de nominados:

MEJOR DISEÑO DE PRODUCCION

Beauty and the Beast

Blade Runner 2049

Darkest Hour

Dunkirk

The Shape of Water

MEJOR FOTOGRAFIA

Blade Runner 2049

Darkest Hour

Dunkirk

Mudbound

The Shape of Water

MEJOR DISEÑO DE VESTUARIO

Beauty and the Beast

Darkest Hour

Phantom Thread

The Shape of Water

Victoria & Abdul

MEJOR EDICION DE SONIDO

Baby Driver

Blade Runner 2049

Dunkirk

The Shape of Water

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

MEJOR MEZCLA DE SONIDO

Baby Driver

Blade Runner 2049

Dunkirk

The Shape of Water

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

MEJOR CORTO ANIMADO

Deark Basketball

Garden Party

Lou

Negative Space

Revolting Rhymes

MEJOR CORTO

DeKalb Elementary

The Eleven O'Clock

My Nephew Emmet

The Silent Child

Watu Wote/ All of Us

MEJOR BANDA DE SONIDO ORIGINAL

Dunkirk

Phantom Thread

The Shape of Water

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Three Billboars outside Ebbing, Missouri







MEJORES EFECTOS VISUALES

Blade Runner 2049

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2

Kong: Skull Island

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

War for the Planet of the Apes

MEJOR EDICION

Baby Driver

Dunkirk

I, Tonya

The Shape of Water

Three Billboard outside Ebbing, Missouri

MEJOR MAQUILLAJE Y PEINADO

Darkest Hour

Victoria & Abdul

Wonder



MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO

Mary J. Blige - Mudbound

Allison Janney - I, Tonya

Lesley Manville – Phantom Thread

Laurie Metcalf – Lady Bird

Octavia Spencer – The Shape of Water

MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO

Willem Dafoe – The Florida Project

Woody Harrelson – Three Billboards outside Ebbing Missouri

Richard Jenkins – The Shape of Water

Christopher Plummer – All the Money in the World

Sam Rockwell - Three Billboards outside Ebbing Missouri

MEJOR PELICULA EXTRANJERA

A Fantastic Woman – Chile

The Insult – Líbano

Loveless – Rusia

On Body and Soul – Hungría

The Square – Suecia

MEJOR CORTO DOCUMENTAL

Edith+Eddie

Heaven is a Traffic Jam on the 405

Heorin(e)

Knife Skills

Traffic Stop

MEJOR DOCUMENTAL

Abacus: Small enough to jail

Faces Places

Icarus

Last Men in Aleppo

Strong Island

MEJOR CANCION ORIGINAL

Mighty River – Mudbound

Mystery of Love – Call me by Your Name

Remember Me – Coco

Stand up for Something – Marshall

This is Me – The Greatest Showman

MEJOR PELICULA ANIMADA

The Boss Baby

The Breadwinner

Coco

Ferdinand

Loving Vincent

MEJOR GUION ADAPTADO

Call me by Your Name

The Disaster Artist

Logan

Molly's Game

Mudbound

MEJOR GUION ORIGINAL

The Big Sick

Get Out

Lady Bird

The Shape of Water

Three Billboard outside Ebbing, Missouri

MEJOR ACTOR

Timothée Chalamet – Call me by Your Name

Daniel Day Lewis – Phantom Thread

Daniel Kaluuya – Get Out

Gary Oldman – Darkest Hour

Denzel Washington – Roman J. Israel Esq.

MEJOR ACTRIZ

Sally Hawkins – The Shape of Water

Frances McDormand – Three Billboards outside Ebbing Missouri

Margot Robbie – I, Tonya

Saoirse Ronan – Lady Bird

Meryl Streep – The Post

MEJOR DIRECTOR

Christopher Nolan – Dunkirk

Jordan Peele – Get Out

Greta Gerwig – Lady Bird

Paul Thomas Anderson - Phantom Thread

Guillermo del Toro – The Shape of Water

MEJOR PELICULA

Call Me by Your Name

Darkest Hour

Dunkirk

Get Out

Lady Bird

Phantom Thread

The Post

The Shape of Water

Three Billboards outside Ebbing Missouri