¡Estos son los nominados a los premios Oscar 2018!

Esta mañana, desde el Samuel Goldwyn Theater y con la conducción de Andy Serkis y Tiffany Haddish, se anunciaron los nominados a los premios Oscar 2018 de la Academia de Artes y Ciencias Cinematográficas de Hollywood. Los galardones más rutilantes de la industria del cine se entregarán el domingo 4 de marzo, nuevamente con la conducción de Jimmy Kimmel, y ya hay una favorita.
La película de Guillermo Del Toro, "La forma del agua", recibió un total de 13 nominaciones, entre ellas mejor director y mejor película. En nuestro país se estrenará en los próximos meses, lo cual nos hará esperar para dar nuestra opinión al respecto. No obstante, los críticos del cine ya apuntan que esta peli pueda quedarse con la estatuilla más ansiada del séptimo arte. ¿Pasará lo mismo que con "LaLaLand"?
Te dejamos la lista completa de nominados:
MEJOR DISEÑO DE PRODUCCION
Beauty and the Beast
Blade Runner 2049
Darkest Hour
Dunkirk
The Shape of Water
MEJOR FOTOGRAFIA
Blade Runner 2049
Darkest Hour
Dunkirk
Mudbound
The Shape of Water
MEJOR DISEÑO DE VESTUARIO
Beauty and the Beast
Darkest Hour
Phantom Thread
The Shape of Water
Victoria & Abdul
MEJOR EDICION DE SONIDO
Baby Driver
Blade Runner 2049
Dunkirk
The Shape of Water
Star Wars: The Last Jedi
MEJOR MEZCLA DE SONIDO
Baby Driver
Blade Runner 2049
Dunkirk
The Shape of Water
Star Wars: The Last Jedi
MEJOR CORTO ANIMADO
Deark Basketball
Garden Party
Lou
Negative Space
Revolting Rhymes
MEJOR CORTO
DeKalb Elementary
The Eleven O'Clock
My Nephew Emmet
The Silent Child
Watu Wote/ All of Us
MEJOR BANDA DE SONIDO ORIGINAL
Dunkirk
Phantom Thread
The Shape of Water
Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Three Billboars outside Ebbing, Missouri
MEJORES EFECTOS VISUALES
Blade Runner 2049
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2
Kong: Skull Island
Star Wars: The Last Jedi
War for the Planet of the Apes
MEJOR EDICION
Baby Driver
Dunkirk
I, Tonya
The Shape of Water
Three Billboard outside Ebbing, Missouri
MEJOR MAQUILLAJE Y PEINADO
Darkest Hour
Victoria & Abdul
Wonder
MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO
Mary J. Blige - Mudbound
Allison Janney - I, Tonya
Lesley Manville – Phantom Thread
Laurie Metcalf – Lady Bird
Octavia Spencer – The Shape of Water
MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO
Willem Dafoe – The Florida Project
Woody Harrelson – Three Billboards outside Ebbing Missouri
Richard Jenkins – The Shape of Water
Christopher Plummer – All the Money in the World
Sam Rockwell - Three Billboards outside Ebbing Missouri
MEJOR PELICULA EXTRANJERA
A Fantastic Woman – Chile
The Insult – Líbano
Loveless – Rusia
On Body and Soul – Hungría
The Square – Suecia
MEJOR CORTO DOCUMENTAL
Edith+Eddie
Heaven is a Traffic Jam on the 405
Heorin(e)
Knife Skills
Traffic Stop
MEJOR DOCUMENTAL
Abacus: Small enough to jail
Faces Places
Icarus
Last Men in Aleppo
Strong Island
MEJOR CANCION ORIGINAL
Mighty River – Mudbound
Mystery of Love – Call me by Your Name
Remember Me – Coco
Stand up for Something – Marshall
This is Me – The Greatest Showman
MEJOR PELICULA ANIMADA
The Boss Baby
The Breadwinner
Coco
Ferdinand
Loving Vincent
MEJOR GUION ADAPTADO
Call me by Your Name
The Disaster Artist
Logan
Molly's Game
Mudbound
MEJOR GUION ORIGINAL
The Big Sick
Get Out
Lady Bird
The Shape of Water
Three Billboard outside Ebbing, Missouri
MEJOR ACTOR
Timothée Chalamet – Call me by Your Name
Daniel Day Lewis – Phantom Thread
Daniel Kaluuya – Get Out
Gary Oldman – Darkest Hour
Denzel Washington – Roman J. Israel Esq.
MEJOR ACTRIZ
Sally Hawkins – The Shape of Water
Frances McDormand – Three Billboards outside Ebbing Missouri
Margot Robbie – I, Tonya
Saoirse Ronan – Lady Bird
Meryl Streep – The Post
MEJOR DIRECTOR
Christopher Nolan – Dunkirk
Jordan Peele – Get Out
Greta Gerwig – Lady Bird
Paul Thomas Anderson - Phantom Thread
Guillermo del Toro – The Shape of Water
MEJOR PELICULA
Call Me by Your Name
Darkest Hour
Dunkirk
Get Out
Lady Bird
Phantom Thread
The Post
The Shape of Water
Three Billboards outside Ebbing Missouri