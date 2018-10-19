Estos son los televisados para este viernes

Superliga
19:00 Defensa y Justicia - Talleres FOX PREMIUM
19:00 Vélez - Gimnasia (LP) TNT Sports
21:00 Colón - River FOX PREMIUM
La Liga
16:00 Celta - Alavés 611/1611 HD DIRECTV SPORTS
B Nacional
15:30 Almagro - Ferro TYC SPORTS PLAY
15:30 Arsenal - D. Morón TYC SPORTS PLAY
15:30 Talleres - Almirante Brown TYC SPORTS PLAY
21:00 Atlético Rafaela - Olimpo TYC SPORTS PLAY
Bundesliga
15:30 Eintracht Frankfurt - Fortuna Dusseldorf FOX SPORTS 2/HD
B Metropolitana
14:50 Deportivo Riestra - San Telmo 610/1610 HD DIRECTV SPORTS
15:30 Tristán Suárez - Sacachispas TYC SPORTS PLAY
NBA
21:00 Boston Celtics - Toronto Raptors ESPN/HD
23:30 Golden State Warriors - Utah Jazz ESPN/HD
ATP 250 de Amberes
09:00 Diego Schwartzman - Gilles Simon 610/1610 HD DIRECTV SPORTS
09:00 Cuartos de final 612/1612 HD DIRECTV SPORTS
Fórmula 1 - GP de Estados Unidos
12:00 Practica 1 FOX SPORTS 3/HD
16:00 Practica 2 FOX SPORTS 3/HD
ATP 250 de Estocolmo
13:30 Cuartos de final 612/1612 HD DIRECTV SPORTS
Taekwondo - Grand Prix de Manchester
14:30 Grand Prix Manchester YC SPORTS PLAY
Súper 20
20:50 Ferro - Boca 610/1610 HD DIRECTV SPORTS
21:30 Libertad - Instituto TYC SPORTS PLAY
21:30 San Martín - Comunicaciones TYC SPORTS PLAY
Boxeo de Primera
23:30 Marcela "Tigresa" Acuña - Mayerlin Rivas TYC SPORTS PLAY-TYC SPORTS/HD