Estos son los televisados para este viernes

Luego de la fecha FIFA, se reanuda la Superliga Argentina de Fútbol con tres partidos. Además, ascenso, fútbol europeo, NBA, tenis y las prácticas del Gran Premio de Fórmula 1 de Estados Unidos. Repasá la agenda completa y no te pierdas tus eventos preferidos.
Superliga

19:00 Defensa y Justicia - Talleres FOX PREMIUM
19:00 Vélez - Gimnasia (LP) TNT Sports
21:00 Colón - River FOX PREMIUM

La Liga

16:00 Celta - Alavés 611/1611 HD DIRECTV SPORTS

B Nacional

15:30 Almagro - Ferro TYC SPORTS PLAY
15:30 Arsenal - D. Morón TYC SPORTS PLAY
15:30 Talleres - Almirante Brown TYC SPORTS PLAY
21:00 Atlético Rafaela - Olimpo TYC SPORTS PLAY

Bundesliga

15:30 Eintracht Frankfurt - Fortuna Dusseldorf FOX SPORTS 2/HD

B Metropolitana

14:50 Deportivo Riestra - San Telmo 610/1610 HD DIRECTV SPORTS
15:30 Tristán Suárez - Sacachispas TYC SPORTS PLAY

NBA

21:00 Boston Celtics - Toronto Raptors ESPN/HD
23:30 Golden State Warriors - Utah Jazz ESPN/HD

ATP 250 de Amberes

09:00 Diego Schwartzman - Gilles Simon 610/1610 HD DIRECTV SPORTS
09:00 Cuartos de final 612/1612 HD DIRECTV SPORTS

Fórmula 1 - GP de Estados Unidos

12:00 Practica 1 FOX SPORTS 3/HD
16:00 Practica 2 FOX SPORTS 3/HD

ATP 250 de Estocolmo

13:30 Cuartos de final 612/1612 HD DIRECTV SPORTS

Taekwondo - Grand Prix de Manchester

14:30 Grand Prix Manchester YC SPORTS PLAY

Súper 20

20:50 Ferro - Boca 610/1610 HD DIRECTV SPORTS
21:30 Libertad - Instituto TYC SPORTS PLAY
21:30 San Martín - Comunicaciones TYC SPORTS PLAY

Boxeo de Primera

23:30 Marcela "Tigresa" Acuña - Mayerlin Rivas TYC SPORTS PLAY-TYC SPORTS/HD

Superliga Argentina televisados

