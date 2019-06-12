La UNESCO mencionó al chipá como comida típica argentina y desató indignación en Paraguay

Chip, chip… ¡¡¡Chipa!!! Espera, ¿no sabes lo que es chipa? ¡Permítanos presentarle este delicioso pan de queso procedente del #Yaboti #BiosphereReserve en #Argentina!".
Así decía textualmente un posteo de la cuenta oficial de la UNESCO en Twitter e Instagram publicado en la mañana de este miércoles, afirmando que "la chipa", como se la llama en Paraguay, en realidad tiene origen argentino, donde se lo conoce en muchos lados como "el chipá".
"Chipa es un acompañamiento ideal para el café, o cualquier comida de desayuno. Está hecho de almidón de yuca que es un ingrediente típico de la Reserva de Biosfera Yaboti en Argentina. La harina de yuca es muy versátil para preparar varios platos comunes en la región, incluido este pan con queso. La mejor parte de la chipa es que no solo es deliciosa, sino también sin gluten", señalaba en inglés la cuenta de la UNESCO en las citadas redes sociales.
En pocas horas, el posteo de la UNESCO tuvo miles de comentarios, todos criticando la desinformación por parte de la organización internacional y algunos incluso repudiando la falta de conocimiento acerca de la historia, las tradiciones y costumbres tanto de la Argentina como del Paraguay.
"En 2018 la chipá y otros platos tipicos son Patrimonio Gastronómico paraguayo, se estableció su protección como conocimiento tradicional por la Dirección Nacional De Propiedad Intelectual y se declaró de Interés Nacional la lista del Patrimonio Gastronómico Culinario del Paraguay", señaló el abogado Carlos Espínola otro internauta paraguayo indignado con la UNESCO.
La indignación llegó hasta la misma Secretaría Nacional de Turismo (SENATUR) de Paraguay que respondió a las declaraciones de la UNESCO señalando: "Desde la @Senatur_py, reivindicamos y ratificamos que el chipá es un ícono de la gastronomía nacional. Es el alimento predilecto de todos los paraguayos desde hace más de 400 años y conmemora su día cada segundo viernes del mes de agosto".
Dicha cartera de Estado, sostiene además que la chipa forma parte de la lista enunciativa del Patrimonio Gastronómico y Culinario del Paraguay y de la lista indicativa del Patrimonio Nacional con miras al ingreso a la lista del Patrimonio Inmaterial de la @UNESCO.
Chip, chip...chipa!!! đ Wait, you don't know what chipa is? Let us introduce you to this small but tasty bread because Chipa is clearly more than just a food. It is a shared history and one we can celebrate together. Not surprising, food often transcends national boundaries. We have been eating long before the established nation-state. At UNESCO, we seek to find the opportunities that unite us in a common appreciation of the good things that life can bring. Today, Paraguay, the northeast region of Argentina, Uruguay, Southeastern Bolivia and Southwestern Brazil are blessed with the Chipa, a shared culinary heritage that according to some food historians dates back to early human settlements in the region and is credited to the indigenous Guarani people. Chipa is an ideal accompaniment to coffee and other beverages or any breakfast food. It is made from cassava starch, an ingredient typical to the region, along with the Yaboti Biosphere Reserve in Argentina. The cassava flour is very versatile for preparing several dishes common to the region, including this bread with cheese. The best part of chipa is that it is not only delicious but also gluten-free. Along with being a national dish in Paraguay, back in the Yaboti Biosphere Reserve, when the community sits together at the table to share a meal prepared with local ingredients and local know-how, it is, in fact, a way of celebrating life and transmitting knowledge, demonstrating that humans can live harmoniously with nature. @unesco_mab has collected sustainable recipes from UNESCO's Biosphere Reserves across world and created its very own cookbook. Stay tuned for more recipes that are delicious, sustainable, and celebrate the beauty of biodiversity. . . đSwipe to the side to see the recipeđ . . .đŠđłđ¨đłđđđđđŠđłđ¨đłđđđđ . . #Foodie #FoodPhotography #Chipa #Cassava #CassavaStarch #Bread #BiosphereReserve #GlobalGoals #Biodiversity #SustainableDevelopment #FoodiesOfInstagram #cooking #SustainableCooking #Diversity #Recipe #Cook #Food #GlutenFree #UNESCO Photo credit: @tembiupy đ¸