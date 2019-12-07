El FMI felicitó a Martín Guzmán, Matías Kulfas y Miguel Pesce

Lo hizo Gerry Rice, vocero oficial del Fondo Monetario Internacional, tras conocerse la integración del equipo de Alberto Fernández.
Martín Guzmán

Con un sencillo mensaje en su cuenta personal de Twitter, Gerry Rice, vocero oficial del Fondo Monetario Internacional dio la bienvenida a tres hombres claves del área económica del equipo de Alberto Fernández.

"El FMI desea felicitar a Martin Guzmán, Matias Kulfas y Miguel Pesce por sus respectivos nombramientos como # Ministro de Economía de Argentina, Ministro de Desarrollo Productivo y Presidente del Banco Central, respectivamente. Esperamos trabajar con ellos", dice el mensaje posteado por Rice en la noche de este viernes.

