Video: el argentino Héctor Sosa se coronó campeón mundial con un increíble nocaut

Shock moment in Dubai! James Dickens (32-5) 🇬🇧 gets knocked out emphatically in the 10th round.

The new IBO featherweight champion is Hector Andres Sosa (16-2) 🇦🇷!

Good news, after a few minutes, Dickens was able to stand up again. pic.twitter.com/2pSLOYqiwD