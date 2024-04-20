Messi brilló con un doblete y asistencia en la victoria del Inter Miami ante Nashville

Messi brilló con un doblete y asistencia en la victoria del Inter Miami ante NashvilleDeportes 20/04/2024
La Pulga fue la figura en el triunfo por 3-1 de Las Garzas, que siguen en la cima de la MLS.
"They haven't scored from a set piece yet this season..."— Major League Soccer (@MLS) April 20, 2024
So much for that—@NashvilleSC lead early in South Florida!
📺 #MLSSeasonPass: https://t.co/O4ZzysXnQH pic.twitter.com/CX8VBLGOUw
It had to be him.— Major League Soccer (@MLS) April 20, 2024
Messi with his sixth goal in six matches to pull @InterMiamiCF level! pic.twitter.com/DjFaFEQxY1
Delivered by Messi, finished by Busquets. 🎯@InterMiamiCF take the lead from the corner kick. pic.twitter.com/COWR15b6xk— Major League Soccer (@MLS) April 21, 2024
Messi from the spot: ☑️— Major League Soccer (@MLS) April 21, 2024
It's 3-1 to the hosts. pic.twitter.com/5oWxjjDVla
