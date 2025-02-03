Todos los ganadores de los premios Grammys 2025

Todos los ganadores de los premios Grammys 2025Medios03/02/2025
Los Grammys 2025 han llegado con una emocionante alineación de artistas, compositores e intérpretes destacados compitiendo en las categorías más importantes de la noche.
En su 67ª edición, la ceremonia no solo celebrará a los mejores talentos musicales del año, sino que también tendrá un impacto significativo al recaudar fondos para apoyar la recuperación de Los Ángeles tras los recientes incendios forestales, ofreciendo a los asistentes una noche memorable con un propósito solidario.
Álbum del Año: Beyoncé - Cowboy Carter
André 3000 - New Blue Sun
Sabrina Carpenter - Short n’ Sweet
Charli XCX - Brat
Jacob Collier - Djesse Vol. 4
Billie Eilish - Hit Me Soft and Hard
Chappell Roan - The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess
Taylor Swift - The Tortured Poets Department
Grabación del Año: Kendrick Lamar - Not Like Us
The Beatles - Now and Then
Beyoncé - Texas Hold ’Em
Sabrina Carpenter - Expresso
Charli XCX - 360
Billie Eilish - Birds of a Feather
Chappell Roan - Good Luck, Babe!
Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone - Fortnight
Canción del Año: Kendrick Lamar - Not Like Us
Shaboozey - A Bar Song (Tipsy)
Billie Eilish - Birds of a Feather
Bruno Mars - Die with a Smile
Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone - Fortnight
Chappell Roan - Good Luck, Babe!
Sabrina Carpenter - Please Please Please
Beyoncé - Texas Hold ’Em
Mejor Nuevo Artista: Chappell Roan
Benson Boone
Sabrina Carpenter
Doechii
Kruangbin
RAYE
Shaboozey
Teddy Swims
Mejor Productor del Año (No Clásica): Daniel Nigro
Alissia
Dernst “D’mile” Emile II
Ian Fitchuck
Mostaza
Compositor del Año (No Clásica): Amy Allen
Jessi Alexander
Edgar Barrera
Jessie Jo Dillon
RAYE
Mejor Interpretación Vocal Pop Solista: Sabrina Carpenter - Expresso
Beyoncé - Bodyguard
Charli XCX - Apple
Billie Eilish - Birds of a Feather
Chappell Roan - Good Luck, Babe!
Mejor Actuación de Dúo o Grupo Pop: Bruno Mars ft. Lady Gaga - Die With a Smile
Gracie Abrams ft. Taylor Swift - Us
Beyoncé ft. Post Malone - LEVII’S JEANS
Charli XCX ft. Billie Eilish - Guess
Ariana Grande ft. Brandy & Monica - The Boy is Mine
Mejor Álbum de Pop Vocal: Sabrina Carpenter - Short n’ Sweet
Billie Eilish - Hit Me Hard and Soft
Ariana Grande - Eternal Sunshine
Chappell Roan - The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess
Taylor Swift - The Tortured Poets Department
Mejor Álbum Vocal Pop Tradicional: Norah Jones - Visions
Cyrille Aimée - À?Fleur De Peau
Lake Street Dive - Good Together
Aaron Lazar - Impossible Dream
Gregory Porter - Christmas Wish
Mejor Grabación Dance/Electrónica: Justice ft. Tame Impala - Neverender
Disclosure - She’s Gone, Dance On
Four Tet - Loved
Fred Again.. ft. Baby Keem - Leavemealone
Kaytranada ft. Childish Gambino - Witchy
Mejor Álbum de Dance/Electrónica: Charli XCX - Brat
Four Tet - Three
Justice - Hyperdrama
KAYTRANADA - TIMELESS
Zedd - Telos
Mejor Grabación Remix: FNZ & Mark Ronson - Espresso (Mark Ronson x FNZ Working Late Remix)
KAYTRANADA - Alter Ego (Remix)
David Guetta - A Bar Song (Tipsy) [Remix]
Alexx Antaeus - Jah Sees Them (Amapiano Remix)
A.G. Cook - Von dutch
Mejor Grabación de Dance Pop: Charli XCX - Von dutch
Madison Beer - Make You Mine
Billie Eilish - L’AMOUR DE MA VIE [OVER NOW EXTENDED EDIT]
Ariana Grande - yes, and?
Troye Sivan - Got Me Started
Mejor Interpretación de Rock: The Beatles - Now and Then
The Black Keys - Beautiful People (Stay High)
Green Day - The American Dream Is Killing Me
IDLES - Gift Horse
Pearl Jam - Dark Matter
St. Vincent - Broken Man
Mejor Álbum de Rock: The Rolling Stones - Hackney Diamonds
The Black Crowes - Happiness Bastards
Fontaines D.C - Romance
Green Day - Saviors
IDLES - TANGK
Pearl Jam - Dark Matter
Jack White - No Name
Mejor Interpretación de Música Alternativa: St. Vincent - Flea
Cage the Elephant - Neon Pill
Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds - Song of the Lake
Fontaines D.C. - Starburster
Kim Gordon - Bye Bye
Mejor Álbum de Música Alternativa: St. Vincent - All Born Screaming
Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds - Wild God
Clairo - Charm
Kim Gordon - The Collective
Brittany Howard - What Now