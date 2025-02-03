Todos los ganadores de los premios Grammys 2025

Los Grammys 2025 han llegado con una emocionante alineación de artistas, compositores e intérpretes destacados compitiendo en las categorías más importantes de la noche.

En su 67ª edición, la ceremonia no solo celebrará a los mejores talentos musicales del año, sino que también tendrá un impacto significativo al recaudar fondos para apoyar la recuperación de Los Ángeles tras los recientes incendios forestales, ofreciendo a los asistentes una noche memorable con un propósito solidario.

Álbum del Año: Beyoncé - Cowboy Carter

André 3000 - New Blue Sun

Sabrina Carpenter - Short n’ Sweet

Charli XCX - Brat

Jacob Collier - Djesse Vol. 4

Billie Eilish - Hit Me Soft and Hard

Chappell Roan - The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess

Taylor Swift - The Tortured Poets Department

Grabación del Año: Kendrick Lamar - Not Like Us

The Beatles - Now and Then

Beyoncé - Texas Hold ’Em

Sabrina Carpenter - Expresso

Charli XCX - 360

Billie Eilish - Birds of a Feather

Chappell Roan - Good Luck, Babe!

Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone - Fortnight

Canción del Año: Kendrick Lamar - Not Like Us

Shaboozey - A Bar Song (Tipsy)

Billie Eilish - Birds of a Feather

Bruno Mars - Die with a Smile

Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone - Fortnight

Chappell Roan - Good Luck, Babe!

Sabrina Carpenter - Please Please Please

Beyoncé - Texas Hold ’Em

Mejor Nuevo Artista: Chappell Roan

Benson Boone

Sabrina Carpenter

Doechii

Kruangbin

RAYE

Shaboozey

Teddy Swims

Mejor Productor del Año (No Clásica): Daniel Nigro

Alissia

Dernst “D’mile” Emile II

Ian Fitchuck

Mostaza

Compositor del Año (No Clásica): Amy Allen

Jessi Alexander

Edgar Barrera

Jessie Jo Dillon

RAYE

Mejor Interpretación Vocal Pop Solista: Sabrina Carpenter - Expresso

Beyoncé - Bodyguard

Charli XCX - Apple

Billie Eilish - Birds of a Feather

Chappell Roan - Good Luck, Babe!

Mejor Actuación de Dúo o Grupo Pop: Bruno Mars ft. Lady Gaga - Die With a Smile

Gracie Abrams ft. Taylor Swift - Us

Beyoncé ft. Post Malone - LEVII’S JEANS

Charli XCX ft. Billie Eilish - Guess

Ariana Grande ft. Brandy & Monica - The Boy is Mine

Mejor Álbum de Pop Vocal: Sabrina Carpenter - Short n’ Sweet

Billie Eilish - Hit Me Hard and Soft

Ariana Grande - Eternal Sunshine

Chappell Roan - The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess

Taylor Swift - The Tortured Poets Department

Mejor Álbum Vocal Pop Tradicional: Norah Jones - Visions

Cyrille Aimée - À?Fleur De Peau

Lake Street Dive - Good Together

Aaron Lazar - Impossible Dream

Gregory Porter - Christmas Wish

Mejor Grabación Dance/Electrónica: Justice ft. Tame Impala - Neverender

Disclosure - She’s Gone, Dance On

Four Tet - Loved

Fred Again.. ft. Baby Keem - Leavemealone

Kaytranada ft. Childish Gambino - Witchy

Mejor Álbum de Dance/Electrónica: Charli XCX - Brat

Four Tet - Three

Justice - Hyperdrama

KAYTRANADA - TIMELESS

Zedd - Telos

Mejor Grabación Remix: FNZ & Mark Ronson - Espresso (Mark Ronson x FNZ Working Late Remix)

KAYTRANADA - Alter Ego (Remix)

David Guetta - A Bar Song (Tipsy) [Remix]

Alexx Antaeus - Jah Sees Them (Amapiano Remix)

A.G. Cook - Von dutch

Mejor Grabación de Dance Pop: Charli XCX - Von dutch

Madison Beer - Make You Mine

Billie Eilish - L’AMOUR DE MA VIE [OVER NOW EXTENDED EDIT]

Ariana Grande - yes, and?

Troye Sivan - Got Me Started

Mejor Interpretación de Rock: The Beatles - Now and Then

The Black Keys - Beautiful People (Stay High)

Green Day - The American Dream Is Killing Me

IDLES - Gift Horse

Pearl Jam - Dark Matter

St. Vincent - Broken Man

Mejor Álbum de Rock: The Rolling Stones - Hackney Diamonds

The Black Crowes - Happiness Bastards

Fontaines D.C - Romance

Green Day - Saviors

IDLES - TANGK

Pearl Jam - Dark Matter

Jack White - No Name

Mejor Interpretación de Música Alternativa: St. Vincent - Flea

Cage the Elephant - Neon Pill

Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds - Song of the Lake

Fontaines D.C. - Starburster

Kim Gordon - Bye Bye

Mejor Álbum de Música Alternativa: St. Vincent - All Born Screaming

Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds - Wild God

Clairo - Charm

Kim Gordon - The Collective

Brittany Howard - What Now