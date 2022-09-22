Federal A: ni Juventud ni Gimnasia, el clásico terminó en empate
Deportes Hace 2 horas
#FederalA ⚽— Juventud Antoniana💙🤍🤎 (@CJAOficial) September 22, 2022
Fecha 30- Zona Norte
FINAAAAAAL DEL PARTIDO.
Fue empate ante Gimnasia y Tiro por la fecha 30 del Federal A.#JuventudAntoniana 1 vs 1 @gytoficial
⚽️Matias Pato #𝑽𝒂𝒎𝒐𝒔𝑨𝒏𝒕𝒐𝒏𝒊𝒂𝒏𝒐 💙🤍🤎
𝘛𝘳𝘦𝘴 𝘤𝘰𝘭𝘰𝘳𝘦𝘴, 𝘶𝘯𝘢 𝘱𝘢𝘴𝘪ó𝘯 pic.twitter.com/HgcSuJaxIH
#FederalA | Fecha 30 | Final del partido#JuventudAntoniana 1#GimnasiaYTiro 1 pic.twitter.com/WiecDBcFwk— La Local (@LaLocalSalta) September 22, 2022