Premios Oscar 2024: todos los ganadores de la gran noche del cine internacional

Después de mucha expectativa, este domingo los Premios Oscar destacaron a las mejores películas del cine de Hollywood como el del mundo. La ceremonia, que se llevó a cabo en el Dolby Theatre del Ovation Hollywood, resaltó el desempeño de actores, directores, vestuario, guión y banda sonora de la industria.

La película más nominada de esta 96ª edición de los Premios de la Academia fue Oppenheimer, la cual resaltó con 13 nominaciones, entre ellas: Mejor Director, Mejor Película, Mejor Actor Principal y Mejor Actriz de Reparto. Mientras que en segundo lugar se ubica Poor Things. La película protagonizada por Emma Stone llegó con 11 nominaciones.

Una vez más, el encargado de conducir la prestigiosa ceremonia fue Jimmy Kimmel. Con su estilo perspicaz, el actor –que ocupa este rol por cuarta vez– abrió la noche con un cálido saludo al público: “Que honor estar aquí, gracias por recibirme de vuelta. Esta noche está llena de talento”.

Al mismo tiempo, también hizo referencia al fenómeno global que logró Barbie: “Aquí estamos celebrando lo mejor de lo mejor, empezamos con la película más grande del año. Que increíble logro tomar una muñeca que ya a nadie le gustaba. Margot Robbie fue la que unió todos estos esfuerzos. Margot, quiero que sepas que si no ganan un Oscar, igual ya ganaron algo mucho más importante”.

Después, Kimmel resaltó el otro éxito del año: “Y luego tenemos al otro éxito del año, Oppenheimer, dirigida por el gran Christopher Nolan. Y su colaborador Cillian Murphy, felicidades a Robert Downey Jr también”.

A continuación, la lista completa de los nominados y ganadores de los Premios Oscar 2024:

Mejor actor de reparto

Sterling K. Brown – American Fiction

Robert De Niro – Killers of the Flower Moon

Robert Downey Jr. – Oppenheimer - GANADOR

Ryan Gosling – Barbie

Mark Ruffalo – Poor Things



Mejor actriz de reparto

Emily Blunt – Oppenheimer

Danielle Brooks – The Color Purple

America Ferrera – Barbie

Jodie Foster – Nyad

Da’Vine Joy Randolph – The Holdovers - GANADORA



Mejor guión original

Anatomy of a Fall - GANADOR

The Holdovers

Maestro

May December

Past Live



Mejor guión adaptado

American Fiction - GANADOR

Barbie

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

The Zone of Interest



Mejor cortometraje animado

Letter to a Pig

Ninety-Five Senses

Our Uniform

Pachyderme

War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko - GANADOR



Mejor diseño de vestuario

Barbie

Killers of the Flower Moon

Napoleon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things - GANADOR



Mejor maquillaje y peluquería

Golda

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Poor Things - GANADOR

Society of the Snow



Mejor cortometraje de acción real

The After

Invincible

Knight of Fortune

Red, White and Blue

The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar - GANADOR



Mejor canción original

“The Fire Inside” (Flamin’ Hot)

”I’m Just Ken” (Barbie)

”It Never Went Away” (American Symphony)

”Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People)” (Killers of the Flower Moon)

”What Was I Made For?” (Barbie) - GANADOR



Mejor banda sonora original

American Fiction (Laura Karpman)

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny (John Williams)

Killers of the Flower Moon (Robbie Robertson)

Oppenheimer (Ludwig Göransson) - GANADOR

Poor Things (Jerskin Fendrix)



Mejor largometraje documental

Bobi Wine: The People’s President

The Eternal Memory

Four DaughtersTo Kill a Tiger

20 Days in Mariupol - GANADOR



Mejor cortometraje documental

The ABCs of Book Banning

The Barber of Little Rock

Island in Between

The Last Repair Shop - GANADOR

Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó



Mejor largometraje internacional

Io Capitano (Italy)

Perfect Days (Japan)

Society of the Snow (Spain)

The Teacher’s Lounge (Germany)

The Zone of Interest (United Kingdom) - GANADOR



Mejor película de animación

The Boy and the Heron - GANADOR

Elemental

Nimona

Robot Dreams

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse



Mejor montaje

Anatomy of a Fall

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer - GANADOR

Poor Things



Mejor diseño de producción

Barbie

Killers of the Flower Moon

Napoleon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things - GANADOR



Mejor sonido

The Creator

Maestro

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One

Oppenheimer

The Zone of Interest - GANADOR



Mejores efectos visuales

The Creator

Godzilla: Minus One - GANADOR

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning, Part One

Napoleon



Mejor actor principal

Bradley Cooper (Maestro)

Paul Giamatti (The Holdovers)

Cillian Murphy (Oppenheimer) - GANADOR

Jeffrey Wright (American Fiction)



Mejor actriz protagonista

Annette Bening (Nyad)

Lily Gladstone (Killers of the Flower Moon)

Sandra Hüller (Anatomy of a Fall)

Carey Mulligan (Maestro)

Emma Stone (Poor Things) - GANADORA



Mejor fotografía

El Conde (Edward Lachman)

Killers of the Flower Moon (Rodrigo Prieto)

Maestro (Matthew Libatique)

Oppenheimer (Hoyte van Hoytema) - GANADOR

Poor Things (Robbie Ryan)



Mejor dirección

Jonathan Glazer (The Zone of Interest)

Yorgos Lanthimos (Poor Things)

Christopher Nolan (Oppenheimer) - GANADOR

Martin Scorsese (Killers of the Flower Moon)

Justine Triet (Anatomy of a Fall)



Mejor película

American Fiction

Anatomy of a Fall

Barbie

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Oppenheimer - GANADOR

Past Lives

Poor Things

The Zone of Interest.