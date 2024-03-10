Premios Oscar 2024: todos los ganadores de la gran noche del cine internacional

Premios Oscar 2024: todos los ganadores de la gran noche del cine internacionalMedios 10/03/2024
Después de mucha expectativa, este domingo los Premios Oscar destacaron a las mejores películas del cine de Hollywood como el del mundo. La ceremonia, que se llevó a cabo en el Dolby Theatre del Ovation Hollywood, resaltó el desempeño de actores, directores, vestuario, guión y banda sonora de la industria.
La película más nominada de esta 96ª edición de los Premios de la Academia fue Oppenheimer, la cual resaltó con 13 nominaciones, entre ellas: Mejor Director, Mejor Película, Mejor Actor Principal y Mejor Actriz de Reparto. Mientras que en segundo lugar se ubica Poor Things. La película protagonizada por Emma Stone llegó con 11 nominaciones.
Una vez más, el encargado de conducir la prestigiosa ceremonia fue Jimmy Kimmel. Con su estilo perspicaz, el actor –que ocupa este rol por cuarta vez– abrió la noche con un cálido saludo al público: “Que honor estar aquí, gracias por recibirme de vuelta. Esta noche está llena de talento”.
Al mismo tiempo, también hizo referencia al fenómeno global que logró Barbie: “Aquí estamos celebrando lo mejor de lo mejor, empezamos con la película más grande del año. Que increíble logro tomar una muñeca que ya a nadie le gustaba. Margot Robbie fue la que unió todos estos esfuerzos. Margot, quiero que sepas que si no ganan un Oscar, igual ya ganaron algo mucho más importante”.
Después, Kimmel resaltó el otro éxito del año: “Y luego tenemos al otro éxito del año, Oppenheimer, dirigida por el gran Christopher Nolan. Y su colaborador Cillian Murphy, felicidades a Robert Downey Jr también”.
A continuación, la lista completa de los nominados y ganadores de los Premios Oscar 2024:
Mejor actor de reparto
Sterling K. Brown – American Fiction
Robert De Niro – Killers of the Flower Moon
Robert Downey Jr. – Oppenheimer - GANADOR
Ryan Gosling – Barbie
Mark Ruffalo – Poor Things
Mejor actriz de reparto
Emily Blunt – Oppenheimer
Danielle Brooks – The Color Purple
America Ferrera – Barbie
Jodie Foster – Nyad
Da’Vine Joy Randolph – The Holdovers - GANADORA
Mejor guión original
Anatomy of a Fall - GANADOR
The Holdovers
Maestro
May December
Past Live
Mejor guión adaptado
American Fiction - GANADOR
Barbie
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
The Zone of Interest
Mejor cortometraje animado
Letter to a Pig
Ninety-Five Senses
Our Uniform
Pachyderme
War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko - GANADOR
Mejor diseño de vestuario
Barbie
Killers of the Flower Moon
Napoleon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things - GANADOR
Mejor maquillaje y peluquería
Golda
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Poor Things - GANADOR
Society of the Snow
Mejor cortometraje de acción real
The After
Invincible
Knight of Fortune
Red, White and Blue
The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar - GANADOR
Mejor canción original
“The Fire Inside” (Flamin’ Hot)
”I’m Just Ken” (Barbie)
”It Never Went Away” (American Symphony)
”Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People)” (Killers of the Flower Moon)
”What Was I Made For?” (Barbie) - GANADOR
Mejor banda sonora original
American Fiction (Laura Karpman)
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny (John Williams)
Killers of the Flower Moon (Robbie Robertson)
Oppenheimer (Ludwig Göransson) - GANADOR
Poor Things (Jerskin Fendrix)
Mejor largometraje documental
Bobi Wine: The People’s President
The Eternal Memory
Four DaughtersTo Kill a Tiger
20 Days in Mariupol - GANADOR
Mejor cortometraje documental
The ABCs of Book Banning
The Barber of Little Rock
Island in Between
The Last Repair Shop - GANADOR
Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó
Mejor largometraje internacional
Io Capitano (Italy)
Perfect Days (Japan)
Society of the Snow (Spain)
The Teacher’s Lounge (Germany)
The Zone of Interest (United Kingdom) - GANADOR
Mejor película de animación
The Boy and the Heron - GANADOR
Elemental
Nimona
Robot Dreams
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Mejor montaje
Anatomy of a Fall
The Holdovers
Killers of the Flower Moon
Oppenheimer - GANADOR
Poor Things
Mejor diseño de producción
Barbie
Killers of the Flower Moon
Napoleon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things - GANADOR
Mejor sonido
The Creator
Maestro
Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
Oppenheimer
The Zone of Interest - GANADOR
Mejores efectos visuales
The Creator
Godzilla: Minus One - GANADOR
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning, Part One
Napoleon
Mejor actor principal
Bradley Cooper (Maestro)
Paul Giamatti (The Holdovers)
Cillian Murphy (Oppenheimer) - GANADOR
Jeffrey Wright (American Fiction)
Mejor actriz protagonista
Annette Bening (Nyad)
Lily Gladstone (Killers of the Flower Moon)
Sandra Hüller (Anatomy of a Fall)
Carey Mulligan (Maestro)
Emma Stone (Poor Things) - GANADORA
Mejor fotografía
El Conde (Edward Lachman)
Killers of the Flower Moon (Rodrigo Prieto)
Maestro (Matthew Libatique)
Oppenheimer (Hoyte van Hoytema) - GANADOR
Poor Things (Robbie Ryan)
Mejor dirección
Jonathan Glazer (The Zone of Interest)
Yorgos Lanthimos (Poor Things)
Christopher Nolan (Oppenheimer) - GANADOR
Martin Scorsese (Killers of the Flower Moon)
Justine Triet (Anatomy of a Fall)
Mejor película
American Fiction
Anatomy of a Fall
Barbie
The Holdovers
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Oppenheimer - GANADOR
Past Lives
Poor Things
The Zone of Interest.